Polianta Ltd Invests $1.52 Million in Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,458,784 shares of the company's stock worth $5,142,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,786 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,953,301 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,589,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,439 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,728,914 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,679,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,549 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,812,362 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,119,216,000 after purchasing an additional 442,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Roblox by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,220,045 shares of the company's stock worth $988,002,000 after purchasing an additional 547,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm set a $65.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $74.00 to $49.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $140.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $87.07.

View Our Latest Research Report on RBLX

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In related news, insider Sean Jack Buckley sold 4,744 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $219,931.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 97,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,503,456.76. This trade represents a 4.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 50,628 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $2,292,435.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 852,214 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $38,588,249.92. The trade was a 5.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,449 shares of company stock valued at $9,179,410. Company insiders own 10.05% of the company's stock.

Key Roblox News

Here are the key news stories impacting Roblox this week:

Positive Sentiment: RBLX shares rallied in the latest session on heavier-than-usual trading volume, suggesting renewed buying interest after recent weakness.

RBLX shares rallied in the latest session on heavier-than-usual trading volume, suggesting renewed buying interest after recent weakness. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage commentary highlighted a meaningful jump in user engagement on Roblox’s platform, which could support bookings and investor confidence if sustained.

Brokerage commentary highlighted a meaningful jump in user engagement on Roblox’s platform, which could support bookings and investor confidence if sustained. Neutral Sentiment: Some market commentary notes that Roblox’s recent earnings-estimate revisions may not be enough to extend the stock’s rebound for long.

Some market commentary notes that Roblox’s recent earnings-estimate revisions may not be enough to extend the stock’s rebound for long. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts continue to debate whether Roblox can offset slower growth with AI spending, developer economics, and margin improvement.

Analysts continue to debate whether Roblox can offset slower growth with AI spending, developer economics, and margin improvement. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have announced or promoted securities class actions against Roblox Corporation, increasing legal and headline risk for Article Title

Multiple law firms have announced or promoted securities class actions against Roblox Corporation, increasing legal and headline risk for Negative Sentiment: The lawsuits center on claims that Roblox’s Q1 2026 report revealed a surprise sequential decline in daily active users after the age-check rollout, which allegedly hurt investors and erased billions in market value.

The lawsuits center on claims that Roblox’s Q1 2026 report revealed a surprise sequential decline in daily active users after the age-check rollout, which allegedly hurt investors and erased billions in market value. Negative Sentiment: Commentary also points to “bookings reset” pressure, slower growth, and higher spending on safety and DevEx, all of which could weigh on margins and the stock’s valuation.

Roblox Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of RBLX opened at $51.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.60 and a beta of 1.44. Roblox Corporation has a twelve month low of $40.15 and a twelve month high of $150.59. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $49.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. Roblox had a negative net margin of 20.69% and a negative return on equity of 277.69%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Roblox Corporation will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Roblox declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company's building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox's business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

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