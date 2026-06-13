Polymer Capital Management HK LTD Has $652,000 Holdings in Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Polymer Capital Management HK LTD cut its stake in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX - Free Report) by 85.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,047 shares of the company's stock after selling 46,747 shares during the period. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD's holdings in Roblox were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RBLX. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the company's stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company's stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,294 shares of the company's stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $438,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Roblox news, CFO Naveen K. Chopra sold 16,863 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $763,556.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 380,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,240,722.24. The trade was a 4.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 16,666 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $965,794.70. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,302,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,499,230.30. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 189,449 shares of company stock valued at $9,179,410. Company insiders own 10.05% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC cut Roblox from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Roblox from $140.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Roblox from $74.00 to $49.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Roblox from $125.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $87.07.

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Roblox Stock Performance

RBLX stock opened at $43.30 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $50.07 and its 200-day moving average is $65.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.41 and a beta of 1.44. Roblox Corporation has a twelve month low of $40.15 and a twelve month high of $150.59.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 277.69% and a negative net margin of 20.69%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Corporation will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Roblox announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Key Stories Impacting Roblox

Here are the key news stories impacting Roblox this week:

Positive Sentiment: No clearly positive company-specific developments were reported in the provided articles.

No clearly positive company-specific developments were reported in the provided articles. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, Pomerantz, Faruqi & Faruqi, Rosen, Robbins LLP, and Robbins Geller, announced or reminded investors about an already filed class-action lawsuit and the August 7, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline. Article Title

Multiple law firms, including Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, Pomerantz, Faruqi & Faruqi, Rosen, Robbins LLP, and Robbins Geller, announced or reminded investors about an already filed class-action lawsuit and the August 7, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuits allege Roblox misled investors about the impact of its age-verification rollout, which reportedly contributed to a sharp sequential decline in daily active users and an 18% stock drop that erased about $6.7 billion in market value. Article Title

The lawsuits allege Roblox misled investors about the impact of its age-verification rollout, which reportedly contributed to a sharp sequential decline in daily active users and an 18% stock drop that erased about $6.7 billion in market value. Negative Sentiment: New securities-fraud claims and investor alerts increase the odds of ongoing legal costs, management distraction, and additional headline risk for Roblox shares. Article Title

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company's building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox's business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

Further Reading

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