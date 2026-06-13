Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Has $50.19 Million Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc $MSCI

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lowered its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI - Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,485 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 10,583 shares during the period. MSCI comprises 5.8% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ's holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.12% of MSCI worth $50,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviso Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 2.0% in the third quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 859 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 568 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 3.0% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in MSCI by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,074 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company's stock.

MSCI Price Performance

MSCI stock opened at $599.14 on Friday. MSCI Inc has a one year low of $501.08 and a one year high of $644.68. The stock has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $584.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $570.38.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.17. MSCI had a net margin of 40.74% and a negative return on equity of 65.48%. The business had revenue of $850.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $830.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MSCI Inc will post 19.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. MSCI's payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MSCI news, insider Alvise J. Munari sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.04, for a total value of $5,920,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 23,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,941,357.92. The trade was a 29.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 450 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,544 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,624,640. This represents a 1.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $719.00 to $727.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and set a $730.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of MSCI from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $655.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $697.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MSCI

About MSCI

MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

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