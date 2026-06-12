Regents Gate Capital LLP Sells 134,827 Shares of CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH

Regents Gate Capital LLP lessened its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH - Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 940,055 shares of the company's stock after selling 134,827 shares during the quarter. CNH Industrial comprises 2.8% of Regents Gate Capital LLP's portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Regents Gate Capital LLP owned 0.08% of CNH Industrial worth $8,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 14.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,328,262 shares of the company's stock worth $90,364,000 after buying an additional 1,072,138 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 6.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,843,475 shares of the company's stock valued at $226,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,952 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $2,620,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,007,597 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,782,000 after purchasing an additional 505,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 317.5% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 4,077,533 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,766 shares in the last quarter. 59.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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CNH Industrial Trading Up 2.0%

NYSE CNH opened at $10.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.16. CNH Industrial N.V. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $14.27. The company's 50-day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.68. The company has a current ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.80 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.35-0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CNH Industrial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 98.0%. CNH Industrial's payout ratio is 32.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Francesco Vincenzo Mari Tutino sold 48,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $490,140.05. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 71,926 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $728,610.38. This represents a 40.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNH. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CNH Industrial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CNH Industrial from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $12.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNH

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. is a global capital goods company specializing in the design, production and sale of agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles and powertrain solutions. The firm operates through five core brands—Case IH and New Holland for agricultural machinery, Case and New Holland for construction equipment, Iveco for light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, and FPT Industrial for engines and drivetrain components. Established in 2013 through the combination of Fiat Industrial and CNH Global, the company draws on a rich heritage of innovation dating back to pioneering landmarks in farm and construction machinery from the 19th century.

The company's product portfolio encompasses tractors, combines, balers, excavators, backhoe loaders, trucks, vans and bespoke engines for marine, automotive and industrial markets.

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