Roblox Corporation $RBLX Stake Decreased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC cut its holdings in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX - Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,245,356 shares of the company's stock after selling 225,042 shares during the quarter. Roblox accounts for 4.2% of Ieq Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ieq Capital LLC owned 2.63% of Roblox worth $1,397,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alchemi Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 77,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 776 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,451,507 shares of the company's stock valued at $198,646,000 after buying an additional 107,378 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,361,000. Finally, Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 341.0% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. now owns 24,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 18,945 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 16,666 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $965,794.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,302,834 shares of the company's stock, valued at $75,499,230.30. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 50,628 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $2,292,435.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 852,214 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $38,588,249.92. This trade represents a 5.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,449 shares of company stock valued at $9,179,410. Company insiders own 10.05% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RBLX. HSBC downgraded Roblox from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Roblox from $47.50 to $45.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Roblox from $74.00 to $49.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Roblox from a "hold" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $87.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Roblox

Key Headlines Impacting Roblox

Here are the key news stories impacting Roblox this week:

Positive Sentiment: No clearly positive company-specific developments were reported in the provided articles.

No clearly positive company-specific developments were reported in the provided articles. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, Pomerantz, Faruqi & Faruqi, Rosen, Robbins LLP, and Robbins Geller, announced or reminded investors about an already filed class-action lawsuit and the August 7, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline. Article Title

Multiple law firms, including Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, Pomerantz, Faruqi & Faruqi, Rosen, Robbins LLP, and Robbins Geller, announced or reminded investors about an already filed class-action lawsuit and the August 7, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuits allege Roblox misled investors about the impact of its age-verification rollout, which reportedly contributed to a sharp sequential decline in daily active users and an 18% stock drop that erased about $6.7 billion in market value. Article Title

The lawsuits allege Roblox misled investors about the impact of its age-verification rollout, which reportedly contributed to a sharp sequential decline in daily active users and an 18% stock drop that erased about $6.7 billion in market value. Negative Sentiment: New securities-fraud claims and investor alerts increase the odds of ongoing legal costs, management distraction, and additional headline risk for Roblox shares. Article Title

Roblox Stock Down 0.4%

RBLX opened at $43.30 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $50.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.41 and a beta of 1.44. Roblox Corporation has a one year low of $40.15 and a one year high of $150.59.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 277.69% and a negative net margin of 20.69%.Roblox's quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Roblox Corporation will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company's building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox's business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

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