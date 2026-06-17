Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,014,613 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 198,712 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Charles Schwab worth $201,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 380.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 19,195 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 16,053 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $552,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Charles Schwab Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of SCHW opened at $93.57 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1 year low of $83.96 and a 1 year high of $107.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.30. The firm has a market cap of $162.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.78.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Charles Schwab News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $116.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Charles Schwab

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $4,088,403.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 57,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,739,228. This trade represents a 41.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $228,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 177,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,082,224.80. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 59,700 shares of company stock worth $5,889,131 in the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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