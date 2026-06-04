Savant Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Savant Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Free Report) by 76.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,531 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 15,099 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in Twilio were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 11,970 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company's stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,631 shares of the technology company's stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 18,066 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company's stock.

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Twilio Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of TWLO opened at $227.06 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average is $161.31 and its 200 day moving average is $138.63. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.84 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a PE ratio of 354.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Twilio had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Twilio's quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Twilio has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 32,158 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total value of $5,971,740.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 235,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,740,149.40. The trade was a 12.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $398,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 30,995 shares in the company, valued at $6,168,314.95. This represents a 6.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,761,621 shares of company stock worth $328,187,207. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $147.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $195.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on Twilio

About Twilio

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

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