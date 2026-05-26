Seaview Investment Managers LLC Makes New Investment in Nucor Corporation $NUE

Seaview Investment Managers LLC purchased a new position in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 49,546 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $8,081,000. Nucor accounts for 3.0% of Seaview Investment Managers LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 580.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 653,845 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $84,699,000 after purchasing an additional 557,819 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Nucor by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,042,761 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $412,081,000 after purchasing an additional 509,019 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Nucor by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 779,940 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $127,216,000 after purchasing an additional 489,950 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Nucor by 494.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 434,511 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $70,873,000 after purchasing an additional 361,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Nucor by 146.9% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 548,911 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $74,339,000 after purchasing an additional 326,572 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Nucor Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE:NUE opened at $231.99 on Tuesday. Nucor Corporation has a 12-month low of $106.21 and a 12-month high of $235.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.87. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $197.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.41. Nucor had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 6.82%.The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nucor Corporation will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 20th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Nucor news, EVP David A. Sumoski sold 33,068 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.67, for a total transaction of $7,462,455.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 243,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at $54,914,312.13. This trade represents a 11.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 4,554 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.86, for a total transaction of $1,028,566.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 16,834 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,802,127.24. This trade represents a 21.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,818 shares of company stock worth $16,234,593. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nucor from $180.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Nucor from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Nucor from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $247.50.

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Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation NYSE: NUE is an American steel producer headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel and steel products, operating a network of steel mills, recycling facilities and fabrication plants across the United States and North America. Nucor's operations emphasize electric arc furnace steelmaking using recycled scrap metal, which supports a decentralized, mill-based production model focused on efficiency and flexibility.

Product offerings span a broad range of basic and value‑added steel items, including sheet, plate, merchant bar, structural beams, reinforcing bar, tubing, fasteners and fabricated components.

See Also

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