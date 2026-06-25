SG Americas Securities LLC Has $25.48 Million Position in Ventas, Inc. $VTR

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Free Report) by 136.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,502 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 179,739 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Ventas worth $25,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Ventas by 4.8% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 40,413 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the first quarter worth $629,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Ventas by 766.1% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 36,670 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 32,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Purpose Unlimited Inc. bought a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Ventas Price Performance

NYSE VTR opened at $86.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.69. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.76 and a twelve month high of $91.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a PE ratio of 157.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Ventas had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.890 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Ventas's payout ratio is 378.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael J. Embler bought 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $197,025.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 19,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,309.62. This trade represents a 14.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $103,910.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 28,349 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,557,079.80. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VTR shares. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ventas from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Ventas from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $96.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VTR

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc NYSE: VTR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas' business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

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