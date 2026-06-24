SG Americas Securities LLC Has $41.42 Million Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY - Free Report) by 248.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,109 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 186,920 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $41,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 6,728.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 621,546 shares of the technology company's stock worth $113,420,000 after buying an additional 612,444 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 11,437 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 496,603 shares of the technology company's stock worth $90,620,000 after acquiring an additional 160,118 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 935,946 shares of the technology company's stock worth $139,390,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, CFO Mimi Carsley purchased 375 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.12 per share, with a total value of $50,295.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,007 shares in the company, valued at $805,658.84. This trade represents a 6.66% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory R. Adelson purchased 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $133.42 per share, for a total transaction of $266,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 21,036 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,623.12. This trade represents a 10.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $125.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.58. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.04 and a 12 month high of $193.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.42.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.28. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $615.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company's revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.780-6.870 EPS. Research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Jack Henry & Associates's payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JKHY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $170.00 price objective on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $191.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Jack Henry & Associates

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services for the financial services industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company develops and supports a comprehensive suite of software and services designed to help banks, credit unions and other financial institutions streamline operations, improve customer engagement and manage risk.

The company's core processing platforms deliver end-to-end account processing, general ledger, deposit operations and loan servicing functionality.

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