Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. $SSD is LRT Capital Management LLC's 7th Largest Position

LRT Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD - Free Report) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,592 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 6,937 shares during the quarter. Simpson Manufacturing accounts for about 2.7% of LRT Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. LRT Capital Management LLC's holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SSD. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 11,044.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 678,490 shares of the construction company's stock worth $109,556,000 after purchasing an additional 672,402 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $85,140,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 6,234.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 397,947 shares of the construction company's stock worth $64,257,000 after purchasing an additional 391,665 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 663,195 shares of the construction company's stock worth $107,086,000 after purchasing an additional 320,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 494,394 shares of the construction company's stock worth $79,830,000 after purchasing an additional 179,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company's stock.

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Simpson Manufacturing Stock Down 0.6%

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $192.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.40. Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. has a one year low of $151.38 and a one year high of $211.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.61 and a 200 day moving average of $180.71.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.29. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 14.92%.The business had revenue of $587.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Simpson Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Simpson Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is presently 13.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Simpson Manufacturing from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Stephens boosted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $214.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its Simpson Strong-Tie® brand, is a leading global supplier of structural building products. The company specializes in the design, testing, manufacture and supply of connectors, anchors, fasteners and lateral systems that enhance the safety and performance of wood, concrete and masonry structures. Its product portfolio also includes repair and strengthening systems, concrete reinforcement and high-performance adhesives used in residential, commercial and industrial construction projects.

Founded in 1956 by Barclay Simpson in Oakland, California, Simpson Manufacturing has grown from a single product business into a diversified manufacturer with worldwide operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD - Free Report).

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