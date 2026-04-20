State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 29,875 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 563,513 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 29,875 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 2.1% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue's holdings in Broadcom were worth $195,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspect Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 546 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 36,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $12,530,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.31, for a total value of $358,310.00. Following the sale, the director owned 32,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,592,045.12. This represents a 3.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.52, for a total value of $2,964,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 57,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,464,964.64. This represents a 12.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Broadcom from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Seaport Research Partners restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Broadcom from $458.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $435.30.

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Broadcom News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $406.54 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.61 and a 1 year high of $414.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $333.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 79.40, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Broadcom's revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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