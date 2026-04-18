Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 189,225 Shares of Camden Property Trust $CPT

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Free Report) by 60.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,912 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 189,225 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Camden Property Trust worth $13,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,040 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Brookwood Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company's stock.

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Camden Property Trust Price Performance

CPT stock opened at $103.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company's fifty day moving average price is $103.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.77. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $96.53 and a one year high of $121.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.83.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $396.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $393.05 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business's revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.680 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust's previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Camden Property Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Laurie Baker sold 2,168 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $235,011.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 94,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,240,331.20. The trade was a 2.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPT. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $115.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPT

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, development and management of multifamily residential communities across the United States. The company's core business activities include acquiring land for new construction, overseeing the design and development of garden-style and mid-rise apartment communities, and providing ongoing property management services. Camden's asset management team focuses on maintaining high occupancy levels, resident satisfaction and operational efficiency through consistent leasing, maintenance and community engagement programs.

Camden's portfolio encompasses a geographically diversified mix of properties located primarily in high-growth Sun Belt and major metropolitan markets.

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