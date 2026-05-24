Target Corporation $TGT Shares Acquired by ABN Amro Investment Solutions

ABN Amro Investment Solutions boosted its position in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) by 390.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,734 shares of the retailer's stock after buying an additional 15,707 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Target were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Target by 10.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,267,577 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $113,702,000 after acquiring an additional 124,371 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Target by 15.4% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 342,487 shares of the retailer's stock worth $30,721,000 after acquiring an additional 45,803 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,694,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Target by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 155,222 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $15,173,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Target by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 513,123 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $46,027,000 after acquiring an additional 18,777 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Target from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Target from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, February 27th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Target from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $125.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TGT

Insider Transactions at Target

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 2,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total transaction of $240,591.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,038.17. This represents a 14.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $125.62 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $122.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.93. Target Corporation has a one year low of $83.44 and a one year high of $133.10. The firm has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.24. Target had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $25.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Target's dividend payout ratio is 60.24%.

Trending Headlines about Target

Here are the key news stories impacting Target this week:

Positive Sentiment: Target’s first-quarter earnings beat expectations, with EPS of $1.71 versus $1.47 expected and revenue of $25.44 billion topping estimates. Management also said the results validate its refreshed strategy, citing 6.7% sales growth and 4.4% traffic growth, while raising its outlook. Article: TGT Q1 Earnings Call Highlights Early Strategy Gains

Target’s first-quarter earnings beat expectations, with EPS of $1.71 versus $1.47 expected and revenue of $25.44 billion topping estimates. Management also said the results validate its refreshed strategy, citing 6.7% sales growth and 4.4% traffic growth, while raising its outlook. Positive Sentiment: Several Wall Street firms raised their price targets after the earnings report, including DA Davidson to $155 from $140 with a buy rating, Telsey Advisory Group to $150 from $148 with an outperform rating, and Robert W. Baird to $135 from $125. These upgrades suggest analysts see more upside in Target’s recovery. Article: Analyst price target increases for Target

Several Wall Street firms raised their price targets after the earnings report, including DA Davidson to $155 from $140 with a buy rating, Telsey Advisory Group to $150 from $148 with an outperform rating, and Robert W. Baird to $135 from $125. These upgrades suggest analysts see more upside in Target’s recovery. Neutral Sentiment: Additional commentary highlighted Target’s long-term turnaround potential, with one analysis asking whether the stock could reach $175 by 2027, but the piece was largely speculative rather than based on a new fundamental catalyst. Article: Prediction: Can Target Stock Reach $175 by 2027?

Additional commentary highlighted Target’s long-term turnaround potential, with one analysis asking whether the stock could reach $175 by 2027, but the piece was largely speculative rather than based on a new fundamental catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Not all the news was upbeat: Freedom Capital downgraded Target to hold from strong-buy, and some recent articles warned that competition from Walmart and Costco, plus concerns about consumer sentiment, could pressure the turnaround if spending weakens. Article: Target downgrade and cautionary commentary

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

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