Target Corporation $TGT Shares Sold by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. reduced its position in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,710 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 32,157 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. owned 0.05% of Target worth $22,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Target by 10.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,267,577 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $113,702,000 after acquiring an additional 124,371 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 15.4% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 342,487 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $30,721,000 after acquiring an additional 45,803 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Target by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 155,222 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $15,173,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 175,443 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $18,322,000 after acquiring an additional 30,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts: Sign Up

Target News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Target this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $1,258,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 45,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,782,127.70. This trade represents a 17.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 2,053 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total value of $240,591.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,143 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,423,038.17. This represents a 14.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Target from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Target from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Target from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on Target from $63.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Target from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $125.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on TGT

Target Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Target stock opened at $122.52 on Friday. Target Corporation has a 1 year low of $83.44 and a 1 year high of $133.10. The firm has a market cap of $55.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.24. Target had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 3.24%.The firm had revenue of $25.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business's revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Target's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.24%.

About Target

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Target, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Target wasn't on the list.

While Target currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here