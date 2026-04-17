The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311,893 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 41,190 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.'s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $35,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 20,202 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $103.97 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $82.98 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The company has a market capitalization of $184.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.80%.The firm had revenue of $25.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Walt Disney's quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Walt Disney News

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Phillip Securities raised Walt Disney to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $132.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walt Disney

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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