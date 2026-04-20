Third View Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Third View Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 26,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $9,024,000. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.2% of Third View Private Wealth LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baring Financial LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Baring Financial LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 8,191 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Broadcom from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Broadcom from $458.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Broadcom to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $435.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AVGO

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.52, for a total value of $2,964,160.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 57,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,464,964.64. The trade was a 12.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total transaction of $3,452,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 787,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,759,532.32. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $406.54 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.61 and a 52 week high of $414.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $333.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 79.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The business had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom's payout ratio is 50.78%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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