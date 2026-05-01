UBS Group AG Cuts Position in Royal Bank Of Canada $RY

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY - Free Report) TSE: RY by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 846,903 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 25,885 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.06% of Royal Bank Of Canada worth $144,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,779 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada by 57.7% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada by 39.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,555 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank Of Canada by 9.0% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 47,721 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RY has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Friday, January 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $162.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada Stock Up 2.7%

RY opened at $180.00 on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada has a 12 month low of $119.50 and a 12 month high of $180.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.78.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY - Get Free Report) TSE: RY last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Royal Bank Of Canada had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $13.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank Of Canada Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.17%.

Royal Bank Of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada NYSE: RY is a diversified financial services company and one of Canada's largest banks. Founded in 1864 in Halifax, Nova Scotia, the firm is now headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. It provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional clients through a network of branches, digital platforms and international offices.

RBC operates across several principal business segments including personal and commercial banking, wealth management, insurance, investor and treasury services, capital markets, and global asset management.

Further Reading

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