Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Boosts Stock Position in Ralliant Corporation $RAL

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL - Free Report) by 129.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,569 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 122,039 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.19% of Ralliant worth $11,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralliant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralliant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralliant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Ralliant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Ralliant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on RAL. Zacks Research upgraded Ralliant from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Vertical Research upgraded Ralliant from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Ralliant from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ralliant in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Ralliant from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ralliant currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ralliant

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Karen M. Bick sold 5,485 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $246,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 46,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,104,020. The trade was a 10.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin E. Bryant bought 1,250 shares of Ralliant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.97 per share, with a total value of $49,962.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,653 shares in the company, valued at $185,980.41. This represents a 36.73% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 8,145 shares of company stock worth $332,233.

Ralliant Stock Down 1.5%

RAL opened at $44.70 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $44.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion and a PE ratio of 22.81. Ralliant Corporation has a 1-year low of $37.27 and a 1-year high of $57.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $554.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $543.04 million. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ralliant has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.520 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.420 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ralliant Corporation will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Ralliant Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Ralliant's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

About Ralliant

Ralliant, Inc NYSE: RAL is a medical technology company focused on enabling point-of-care cell therapy solutions in the field of regenerative medicine. The company develops and markets systems that isolate, concentrate and store adipose-derived stromal vascular fraction (SVF) cells directly from a patient's own fat tissue, facilitating same-day, autologous treatments without the need for extensive laboratory infrastructure.

The company's core product portfolio includes proprietary device platforms and single-use processing kits engineered to streamline the workflow for clinicians.

Further Reading

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