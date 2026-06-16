USS Investment Management Ltd Purchases 12,045 Shares of Ventas, Inc. $VTR

USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,391 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 12,045 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Ventas were worth $7,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTR. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company's stock.

Get Ventas alerts: Sign Up

Ventas Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $83.42 on Tuesday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.76 and a 52-week high of $91.06. The company has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Ventas had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.890 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Ventas's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 378.18%.

Insider Activity at Ventas

In other Ventas news, Director Michael J. Embler purchased 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $197,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,309.62. This represents a 14.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,152 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $103,910.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 28,349 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,557,079.80. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VTR shares. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $95.19.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ventas

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc NYSE: VTR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas' business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ventas, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ventas wasn't on the list.

While Ventas currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here