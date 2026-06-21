World Investment Advisors Invests $1.91 Million in Ventas, Inc. $VTR

World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,736 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,914,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 856.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 36,826 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 11,739 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Ventas by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 21,613 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 12,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $805,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,152 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $103,910.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 28,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,557,079.80. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Michael J. Embler purchased 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $197,025.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 19,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,309.62. The trade was a 14.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Ventas Stock Up 0.0%

VTR opened at $81.61 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.76 and a 12 month high of $91.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.71.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Ventas had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 4.25%.The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.890 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Ventas's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 378.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VTR shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Ventas from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on Ventas from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ventas from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ventas from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ventas

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc NYSE: VTR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas' business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

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