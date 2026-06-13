Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 325,322 Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 325,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,361,000. Roblox makes up about 0.6% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Roblox by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,294 shares of the company's stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Roblox by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Roblox by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,042 shares of the company's stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Roblox by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 20,043 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roblox by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,374 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roblox alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 18,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $1,080,754.82. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 455,473 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,390,105.62. This trade represents a 3.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $965,794.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,302,834 shares in the company, valued at $75,499,230.30. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 189,449 shares of company stock worth $9,179,410. Insiders own 10.05% of the company's stock.

Roblox Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $43.30 on Friday. Roblox Corporation has a 52 week low of $40.15 and a 52 week high of $150.59. The company's 50 day moving average is $50.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of -27.41 and a beta of 1.44.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 20.69% and a negative return on equity of 277.69%. The company's revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Roblox Corporation will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 19th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Roblox from a "hold" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Roblox from a "hold" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $97.00 to $78.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $87.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on RBLX

Key Stories Impacting Roblox

Here are the key news stories impacting Roblox this week:

Positive Sentiment: No clearly positive company-specific developments were reported in the provided articles.

No clearly positive company-specific developments were reported in the provided articles. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, Pomerantz, Faruqi & Faruqi, Rosen, Robbins LLP, and Robbins Geller, announced or reminded investors about an already filed class-action lawsuit and the August 7, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline. Article Title

Multiple law firms, including Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, Pomerantz, Faruqi & Faruqi, Rosen, Robbins LLP, and Robbins Geller, announced or reminded investors about an already filed class-action lawsuit and the August 7, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuits allege Roblox misled investors about the impact of its age-verification rollout, which reportedly contributed to a sharp sequential decline in daily active users and an 18% stock drop that erased about $6.7 billion in market value. Article Title

The lawsuits allege Roblox misled investors about the impact of its age-verification rollout, which reportedly contributed to a sharp sequential decline in daily active users and an 18% stock drop that erased about $6.7 billion in market value. Negative Sentiment: New securities-fraud claims and investor alerts increase the odds of ongoing legal costs, management distraction, and additional headline risk for Roblox shares. Article Title

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company's building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox's business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Roblox, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Roblox wasn't on the list.

While Roblox currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here