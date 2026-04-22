GBank Financial (GBFH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

GBank Financial (NASDAQ:GBFH - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect GBank Financial to post earnings of $0.50 per share and revenue of $22.10 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

GBank Financial (NASDAQ:GBFH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. GBank Financial had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $20.43 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect GBank Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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GBank Financial Stock Performance

Shares of GBank Financial stock opened at $29.65 on Wednesday. GBank Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.04 million, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of -0.40. The company's 50 day moving average price is $28.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jeffery Ernest Whicker sold 24,875 shares of GBank Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $747,991.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 13,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,441.50. The trade was a 64.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Tara Allyce Campbell sold 7,000 shares of GBank Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total transaction of $219,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 8,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,812.59. This trade represents a 45.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $1,181,469. 32.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GBank Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in GBank Financial by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,322 shares of the company's stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in GBank Financial during the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in GBank Financial by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company's stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in GBank Financial during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in GBank Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,548 shares of the company's stock worth $6,458,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GBFH. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of GBank Financial in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GBank Financial from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. JonesTrading cut their price target on shares of GBank Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Brean Capital began coverage on shares of GBank Financial in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of GBank Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GBFH

GBank Financial Company Profile

GBank Financial Holdings Inc operates as a bank holding company for GBank which provides banking services to commercial and consumer customers principally in Nevada. The company offers business and personal checking and savings accounts. GBank Financial Holdings Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

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