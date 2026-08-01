GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $390.5882.

A number of analysts have commented on GE shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on GE Aerospace from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up from $355.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. President Capital decreased their target price on GE Aerospace from $355.00 to $342.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 8,096 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.71, for a total value of $2,863,636.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 20,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,309,770.86. The trade was a 28.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE Aerospace

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in GE Aerospace by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 76,867 shares of the company's stock worth $23,677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. Dara Capital US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,527,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,142 shares of the company's stock worth $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 892.6% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 49,788 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,336,000 after acquiring an additional 44,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 70,535 shares of the company's stock worth $20,016,000 after purchasing an additional 19,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company's stock.

GE Aerospace Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE GE opened at $361.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.35. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $261.71 and a 12 month high of $382.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business's 50-day moving average price is $347.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.94.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The company had revenue of $12.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.650-7.850 EPS. On average, analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. GE Aerospace's payout ratio is 22.14%.

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About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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