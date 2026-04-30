Impinj's (PI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $175.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC's price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.78% from the company's previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on PI. Evercore reiterated an "in-line" rating and set a $112.00 price objective (down from $273.00) on shares of Impinj in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a report on Friday, February 6th. Piper Sandler restated a "mixed" rating and issued a $180.00 target price (down from $230.00) on shares of Impinj in a report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Impinj from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $167.63.

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Impinj Price Performance

PI stock opened at $120.04 on Thursday. Impinj has a 52 week low of $85.94 and a 52 week high of $247.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -307.79 and a beta of 1.67.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.50). Impinj had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $74.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Impinj's revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Impinj has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.770-0.820 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Impinj will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in Impinj in the 1st quarter worth about $461,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Impinj by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 19,733 shares of the company's stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Impinj by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 79,531 shares of the company's stock worth $8,168,000 after buying an additional 21,205 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in Impinj by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 26,200 shares of the company's stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Impinj in the 1st quarter worth about $351,000.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc, headquartered in Seattle, Washington, develops Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) solutions designed to connect everyday items to the internet. Founded in 2000, the company pioneered RAIN RFID technology with a focus on transforming supply chain and inventory processes across retail, healthcare, airport baggage handling and manufacturing. Impinj's platform comprises RAIN RFID tag chips, fixed and handheld RFID readers, gateways, antennas and connectivity modules that enable real-time visibility of tagged items.

Impinj's product portfolio is built around its core RAIN RFID ecosystem, offering tag chips for high-volume production (Monza series), reader chips for integration into third-party devices and complete reader and gateway systems (Speedway series and xArray).

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