Investors Purchase Large Volume of Aehr Test Systems Call Options (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR - Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 11,818 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 198% compared to the average daily volume of 3,972 call options.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a "hold" rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aehr Test Systems presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $21.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AEHR

Aehr Test Systems Stock Up 16.2%

Shares of Aehr Test Systems stock traded up $7.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.49. 4,983,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,661,373. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.48 and a beta of 2.28. Aehr Test Systems has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $52.38. The firm's fifty day moving average is $34.26 and its 200-day moving average is $28.39.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.45 million. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. On average, analysts forecast that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Rhea J. Posedel sold 13,998 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $420,219.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 456,979 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,718,509.58. The trade was a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Oliphant sold 4,546 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $142,744.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,432 shares of the company's stock, valued at $578,764.80. This trade represents a 19.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEHR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,288,190 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $68,897,000 after acquiring an additional 65,444 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 200.0% in the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 485.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,340 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 64,950 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $26,920,000. Finally, Bosun Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company's stock.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor test and burn-in equipment used by device manufacturers to ensure quality and reliability of integrated circuits. Its products are designed for wafer-level reliability assessment, functional test and stress screening of memory devices, system-on-chips, optical components and power semiconductors. By focusing on wafer-level burn-in and testing processes, the company helps reduce cost and improve yield for high-volume semiconductor production.

The company's product portfolio includes FOX series wafer probe test and burn-in systems as well as ABTS burn-in ovens.

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