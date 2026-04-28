IQVIA (IQV) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.87 per share and revenue of $4.1009 billion for the quarter. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.550-12.850 EPS. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. The company's revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect IQVIA to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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IQVIA Price Performance

IQV opened at $162.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.46. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $134.65 and a 52-week high of $247.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on IQVIA from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays upgraded IQVIA from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 price target on IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $250.00 price target on IQVIA in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $226.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IQVIA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQVIA

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $676,698,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 15.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,773,984 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $526,891,000 after buying an additional 367,204 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in IQVIA by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,577,993 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $581,106,000 after acquiring an additional 277,454 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,139,228 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $482,203,000 after acquiring an additional 361,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its holdings in IQVIA by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,901,091 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $428,525,000 after acquiring an additional 933,554 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IQVIA

IQVIA NYSE: IQV is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA's principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

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