KeyCorp Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Kimbell Royalty

Kimbell Royalty (NYSE:KRP - Free Report) - Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Kimbell Royalty in a report released on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.80. KeyCorp currently has a "Overweight" rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kimbell Royalty's current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty's Q2 2027 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

KRP has been the subject of several other reports. Weiss Ratings cut Kimbell Royalty from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Kimbell Royalty from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Kimbell Royalty from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Kimbell Royalty in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Kimbell Royalty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $18.00.

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Kimbell Royalty Trading Up 0.1%

KRP opened at $15.28 on Monday. Kimbell Royalty has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $15.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.72.

Kimbell Royalty (NYSE:KRP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.19). Kimbell Royalty had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 22.76%.The company had revenue of $65.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Kimbell Royalty announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 9th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Kimbell Royalty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty's previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.7%. Kimbell Royalty's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 356.52%.

Insider Transactions at Kimbell Royalty

In other Kimbell Royalty news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 6,609 shares of Kimbell Royalty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $95,698.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 75,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,088,360.24. The trade was a 8.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kimbell Royalty

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRP. Ascentis Independent Advisors purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Marex Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. 25.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimbell Royalty

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP NYSE: KRP is a mineral and royalty company focused on acquiring and managing oil and natural gas royalty interests in the United States. As a master limited partnership, Kimbell Royalty generates fee-like revenues by collecting royalties and overriding royalty interests on production volumes, without directly bearing the capital or operating costs of drilling and completion activities. The partnership's business model emphasizes steady cash flows and limited downside exposure to commodity price fluctuations.

The company's asset portfolio spans multiple onshore basins, with a core concentration in Texas and New Mexico.

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