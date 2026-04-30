Kingstone Companies (KINS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share and revenue of $66.90 million for the quarter. Kingstone Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.900 EPS. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, May 8, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Kingstone Companies had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 18.97%.The business had revenue of $56.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.00 million. On average, analysts expect Kingstone Companies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kingstone Companies Trading Down 3.5%

KINS stock opened at $16.95 on Thursday. Kingstone Companies has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $245.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.68.

Kingstone Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. Kingstone Companies's dividend payout ratio is presently 7.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on KINS shares. Zacks Research upgraded Kingstone Companies to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kingstone Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kingstone Companies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KINS

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William L. Yankus sold 13,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 84,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,529,496. This represents a 13.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kingstone Companies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,738 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,121 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,394 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,604 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,287 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. 14.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc is a publicly traded property and casualty insurance holding company whose primary focus lies in personal and commercial insurance products. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, the firm underwrites a broad portfolio of property and casualty lines, including private passenger auto, homeowners, inland marine, umbrella, and various small‐commercial coverage options. Distribution is handled predominantly through a network of independent agents, allowing Kingstone to maintain strong broker relationships and responsive service for policyholders.

The company was incorporated in Delaware in 2010 and commenced operations following the acquisition of Kingstone Insurance Company in early 2011.

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