Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Novo Nordisk A/S to post earnings of $0.87 per share and revenue of $11.3529 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 7:00 AM ET.
Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 68.91% and a net margin of 33.03%. On average, analysts expect Novo Nordisk A/S to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 0.0%
Shares of NVO opened at $41.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $183.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.73. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $35.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.44.
Novo Nordisk A/S Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a $1.2751 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 723.0%. Novo Nordisk A/S's payout ratio is 50.43%.
Novo Nordisk A/S News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Novo Nordisk A/S this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Novo launched a share repurchase programme (part of up to DKK 15bn across 12 months), a direct capital-return measure that can support the share price and EPS. Share repurchase programme
- Positive Sentiment: New clinical and real-world Wegovy data (including higher‑dose Wegovy and the Wegovy pill) will be presented at the European Congress on Obesity, supporting the long‑term obesity franchise and next‑generation combo therapies. ECO data presentation
- Positive Sentiment: Wegovy pill (oral semaglutide) is tracking ahead of Lilly’s oral rival at a similar launch stage, suggesting durable prescription momentum for Novo’s oral format. This helps offset some injectable pricing pressure. Wegovy pill prescription data
- Positive Sentiment: Regulatory/pipeline wins: Novo received Fast Track designation for coramitug (PRX004) in ATTR amyloidosis and reported encouraging late‑stage results in other rare-disease assets, diversifying growth beyond GLP‑1s. Fast Track and pipeline news
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and commentators are debating whether current Novo share pricing accurately reflects recent volatility, weighing secular GLP‑1 growth vs. near‑term headwinds; this keeps valuation scrutiny high. Valuation and market debate
- Neutral Sentiment: Novo is pushing oral Ozempic and pediatric label expansions as strategic levers to counter slowing demand and pricing pressure, but execution and uptake remain to be proven. Oral Ozempic and label expansion analysis
- Negative Sentiment: Health Canada approved the first generic version of Ozempic (Dr Reddy’s), a direct pricing and market‑share threat for Novo’s semaglutide franchise in Canada that increases global generics risk. Health Canada generic approval
- Negative Sentiment: Competitor advances: Boehringer/Zealand’s survodutide showed meaningful weight loss in a late‑stage trial, and Eli Lilly’s oral Foundayo is gaining prescriptions — both raise competitive pressure on Novo’s obesity franchise. Boehringer/Zealand trial
- Negative Sentiment: Broader entrance into GLP‑1 distribution (e.g., Amazon/other newcomers) and growing competition could pressure pricing and margins over time. Amazon GLP‑1 entrance
Institutional Trading of Novo Nordisk A/S
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $310,199,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,688,262 shares of the company's stock valued at $492,940,000 after buying an additional 4,836,285 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 851.6% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,807,279 shares of the company's stock valued at $244,594,000 after buying an additional 4,302,126 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,525,827 shares of the company's stock valued at $128,514,000 after buying an additional 1,468,409 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $59,882,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have weighed in on NVO. Citigroup began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $65.56.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVO
Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile
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Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.
The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.
Further Reading
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