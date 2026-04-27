Procter & Gamble Q3 Earnings Call Highlights

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG reported fiscal third-quarter 2026 results that management said showed “solid acceleration” in sales trends, with earnings growth despite incremental investment and higher energy-related costs tied to conflict in the Middle East.

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Third-quarter results show broad-based organic sales growth

Chief Financial Officer Andre Schulten said organic sales increased “more than 3%” versus the prior year, driven by a two-point volume gain, one point of pricing, and flat mix. Schulten described growth as broad-based, with each of the company’s 10 product categories and all seven geographic regions posting organic sales increases.

By category, Schulten said Skin and Personal Care grew organic sales at a high single-digit rate; Hair Care, Family Care, and Home Care grew mid-single digits; and Personal Healthcare, Oral Care, Fabric Care, Baby Care, Feminine Care, and Grooming each grew low single digits.

Regionally, P&G posted 4% organic sales growth in North America, with volume up three points. Schulten attributed part of the quarter’s North America performance to trade inventory dynamics, including a benefit from a prior-period “trade inventory de-stocking” and a “modest help from a current period trade inventory increase late in the quarter, driven by Easter timing.” Europe organic sales rose 2%, Greater China grew 3%, Latin America increased 5%, and the Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa Enterprise region rose 4%.

Schulten said global aggregate market share improved to be “in line with prior year,” and noted that 26 of P&G’s top 50 category-country combinations held or gained share during the quarter.

Margins declined as productivity was offset by reinvestment and costs

On profitability, P&G reported core earnings per share of $1.59, up 3% year over year. Schulten said that on a currency-neutral basis, core EPS was in line with the prior year.

Core gross margin fell 100 basis points and core operating margin declined 80 basis points versus the prior year. Schulten said “strong productivity improvement of 330 basis points” was offset by reinvestment in innovation and demand creation, along with other impacts including energy costs linked to the Middle East conflict. Currency-neutral core operating margin was down 70 basis points.

P&G’s adjusted free cash flow productivity was 82% in the quarter. The company returned $3.2 billion to shareholders, including $2.5 billion in dividends and more than $600 million in share repurchases. Schulten also pointed to a recently announced 3% dividend increase, which he said marked P&G’s 70th consecutive annual dividend increase and the 136th consecutive year the company has paid a dividend.

Strategy: innovation, media shifts, and “constructive disruption”

Schulten said P&G’s momentum is tied to its “integrated growth strategy,” which focuses on “daily used products and categories where performance matters,” supported by productivity and reinvestment. He also highlighted several structural changes the company is navigating, including media fragmentation and shifting consumer preferences, changes in the retail landscape as retailers increasingly act as media platforms (and vice versa), and inflation across essential spending categories. Recent geopolitical events, he said, have elevated consumer concerns further.

In prepared remarks, Schulten cited recent examples of innovation and execution aimed at adapting to the changing path to purchase, including Fairy “Skip the Soak” in the U.K. (an extension of learnings from Dawn Powerwash in the U.S.) and new Mr. Clean Magic Eraser innovations and a Shower and Tub Scrubber product. He also discussed Pantene’s approach in Germany, describing increased social media and influencer focus that helped expand reach despite lower media spend.

In the Q&A, Schulten pointed to Tide liquid detergent improvements in the U.S. as a “prime example” of how product upgrades can drive growth at the same price, calling it the biggest formula upgrade in 25 years and saying it led to “mid-teens growth” for that business. He also said SK-II grew 18% and described continued investment in the brand proposition and innovation.

Schulten also discussed longer-term capability initiatives, including scaling integrated data platforms, innovation capabilities, and “Supply Chain 3.0.” In response to an analyst question, he said Supply Chain 3.0 is not solely “AI,” but rather a broader application of technology and automation. He cited efforts such as “unattended shift models,” unattended warehousing, and “real-time touchless quality,” and said these efforts are embedded in the company’s productivity commitments. Schulten said the focus now is how quickly P&G can accelerate its longer-term supply chain vision.

Fiscal 2026 guidance maintained, but geopolitical uncertainty increases

Schulten said P&G is maintaining its fiscal 2026 guidance ranges for organic sales growth, core EPS, and adjusted free cash flow productivity, but added that where results land within those ranges has become “more uncertain” due to geopolitical dynamics in the Middle East.

Organic sales: Expected to be “in line to 4%,” with Schulten cautioning that fourth-quarter organic sales growth is expected to be “somewhat lower than third quarter,” in part due to a March trade inventory increase tied to Easter timing and possible retailer hedging against supply disruptions or price increases.

Expected to be “in line to 4%,” with Schulten cautioning that fourth-quarter organic sales growth is expected to be “somewhat lower than third quarter,” in part due to a March trade inventory increase tied to Easter timing and possible retailer hedging against supply disruptions or price increases. Core EPS: Expected to grow “in line to 4%” year over year, equating to a range of $6.83 to $7.09 per share. Schulten said results are now expected to be “toward the lower end” of the range given anticipated cost impacts.

Expected to grow “in line to 4%” year over year, equating to a range of per share. Schulten said results are now expected to be “toward the lower end” of the range given anticipated cost impacts. Free cash flow productivity: Forecast at 85% to 90% for the year, reflecting increased capital spending for capacity additions and restructuring cash costs.

Schulten said foreign exchange is expected to be a tailwind of about $200 million after tax, unchanged from prior outlook. However, he said the company now expects an approximately $150 million after-tax headwind in fiscal 2026 tied to “commodity-linked cost inflation, feedstock exposures, and logistics disruptions” resulting from the Middle East conflict, with “almost all” of these increased costs expected in the fiscal fourth quarter.

He added that the fiscal 2026 outlook still includes about $500 million before tax in higher costs from tariffs. Separately, in response to a question about refunds, Schulten said P&G is following the process being laid out by the U.S. administration and has about $150 million after tax in refunds available from the IEEPA tariff, though recoverability remains unclear.

Schulten also provided context on energy sensitivity, stating that the annual cost impact of Brent crude at around $100 per barrel would be roughly $1.3 billion before tax, or $1 billion after tax, versus a pre-conflict oil price in the mid-$60s.

Pricing, competition, and investing through volatility

Schulten told analysts that while industry-wide cost pressures often lead to pricing, consumers have faced cumulative inflation “beyond anything that they’ve seen in recent history.” He said P&G’s approach to maintaining pricing power centers on innovation and consumer choice, rather than across-the-board price increases. “Pricing power has to be earned,” he said, adding that consumers respond when pricing is paired with a “truly a delightful experience.”

On competitive conditions, Schulten said it was “too early to say” whether promotion intensity would ease. He said the company’s data shows promotion activity in Europe and the U.S. is “slightly increasing back to pre-COVID levels,” and that “nothing’s changed yet.”

Schulten also reiterated a willingness to protect brand support even if it pressures near-term profit. He said P&G has approved incremental investments in several businesses recently and emphasized the company will not compromise investment behind areas showing momentum. In response to questions about the company’s ability to offset rising costs, Schulten said productivity would be the “first place to go,” but added it would “likely not” fully offset a $1 billion after-tax headwind on its own, pointing to “selective pricing with innovation” as another lever.

P&G did not provide fiscal 2027 guidance, which Schulten said will come on the company’s next call in July. Still, he told one analyst the company is working toward “earnings growth” next year even amid cost pressures, while maintaining reinvestment behind the business.

Schulten closed by characterizing the third quarter as a “strong quarter” with momentum building, while acknowledging results “won’t be a straight line” as the company manages geopolitical and cost headwinds.

About Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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