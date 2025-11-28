Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of CocaCola Call Options (NYSE:KO)

CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 94,563 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 72% compared to the average daily volume of 54,876 call options.

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In related news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 13,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $947,411.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,725 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,638,109.25. This represents a 26.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Henrique Braun sold 40,390 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $2,864,862.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,621 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,441,707.53. The trade was a 39.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,252 shares of company stock worth $15,953,007. Insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of CocaCola

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KO. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in CocaCola by 5,142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CocaCola during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an "outperform" rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $78.43.

CocaCola Price Performance

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,191,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,755,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.90 and a 200-day moving average of $69.53. The company has a market capitalization of $314.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43. CocaCola has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $74.38.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. CocaCola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 27.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CocaCola will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio is 67.55%.

About CocaCola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

