Traders Purchase High Volume of Oklo Call Options (NYSE:OKLO)

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 77,902 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 22% compared to the typical daily volume of 63,977 call options.

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Oklo News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oklo this week:

Positive Sentiment: Expanded partnership with Blykalla to accelerate fast‑reactor commercialization — the transatlantic deal is presented as a way to speed deployments and scale engineering workstreams, supporting Oklo’s commercial roadmap. Read More.

Expanded partnership with Blykalla to accelerate fast‑reactor commercialization — the transatlantic deal is presented as a way to speed deployments and scale engineering workstreams, supporting Oklo’s commercial roadmap. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Board and leadership refresh — Oklo added four directors, named a lead independent director and reshuffled its CTO into a senior advisory role; the company frames this as strengthening governance and management bandwidth for growth and licensing efforts. Read More.

Board and leadership refresh — Oklo added four directors, named a lead independent director and reshuffled its CTO into a senior advisory role; the company frames this as strengthening governance and management bandwidth for growth and licensing efforts. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Renewed AI‑power narrative and Meta Ohio campus plan — investors are rotating into nuclear names tied to data‑center electricity demand; Oklo’s previously disclosed plan for a large Ohio power campus for Meta and related fuel services JV help fuel sentiment. This narrative appears to be a near‑term driver of buying interest. Read More.

Renewed AI‑power narrative and Meta Ohio campus plan — investors are rotating into nuclear names tied to data‑center electricity demand; Oklo’s previously disclosed plan for a large Ohio power campus for Meta and related fuel services JV help fuel sentiment. This narrative appears to be a near‑term driver of buying interest. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage and valuation context — coverage is broadly positive (~70% of analysts) with a median/consensus target implying material upside, though there are differing price targets and at least one recent UBS cut; analysts’ views keep the stock volatile around catalyst events. Read More.

Analyst coverage and valuation context — coverage is broadly positive (~70% of analysts) with a median/consensus target implying material upside, though there are differing price targets and at least one recent UBS cut; analysts’ views keep the stock volatile around catalyst events. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling — multiple founders/executives have sold large blocks over recent months (documented in coverage), and a recent reported ~$50M insider share dump raises governance and dilution concerns for some investors. This selling is a clear counter‑weight to positive operational headlines. Read More. Read More.

Oklo Trading Up 7.7%

NYSE OKLO traded up $4.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.08. 14,130,393 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,207,498. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of -88.35 and a beta of 0.93. Oklo has a one year low of $19.89 and a one year high of $193.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.38 and a 200-day moving average of $89.08.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oklo will post -8.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 140,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total transaction of $10,525,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 739,023 shares in the company, valued at $55,559,749.14. The trade was a 15.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 72,090 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $4,325,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 386,008 shares in the company, valued at $23,160,480. This represents a 15.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 818,766 shares of company stock worth $50,855,915 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oklo

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Oklo by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,850 shares of the company's stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 57,497 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oklo in the 1st quarter valued at $519,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oklo by 4,974.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 582,002 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 570,532 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oklo by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,672 shares of the company's stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oklo by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 112,772 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 53,703 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Oklo in a research note on Friday, January 9th. B. Riley Financial lowered their price objective on Oklo from $129.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Oklo from $146.00 to $82.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Oklo from $135.00 to $73.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Oklo from $95.00 to $73.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $84.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on Oklo

About Oklo

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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