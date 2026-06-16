Twilio Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TWLO)

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 8,802 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 49% compared to the average volume of 5,913 call options.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,828 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $365,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 127,345 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,469,000. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Andrew Stafman sold 1,000,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $184,140,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 620,000 shares in the company, valued at $114,166,800. The trade was a 61.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,805,779 shares of company stock worth $338,603,196. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 12.5% during the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the technology company's stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. DV Trading LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 212.7% during the 1st quarter. DV Trading LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the technology company's stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 28,741 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas now owns 19,987 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TWLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Twilio from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America upgraded Twilio from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Twilio from $147.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Twilio from $156.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $198.24.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Twilio

Twilio Stock Down 4.8%

NYSE TWLO traded down $9.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $192.22. 977,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,585,012. The business's 50-day moving average is $175.33 and its 200-day moving average is $143.73. Twilio has a twelve month low of $91.84 and a twelve month high of $238.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.39.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.34 billion. Twilio had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 1.96%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Twilio has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

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