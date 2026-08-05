UBS Group Boosts Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $156.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $118.00 to $156.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. UBS Group's price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.69% from the company's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on W. Robert W. Baird set a $116.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Wayfair from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Wayfair from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Wayfair from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $118.04.

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Wayfair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE W traded down $8.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.82. 4,599,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,825,884. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.08, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 2.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.97. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $55.60 and a 52 week high of $119.98.

Wayfair (NYSE:W - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. Wayfair's revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wayfair will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jon Blotner sold 5,925 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total value of $570,518.25. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 117,344 shares in the company, valued at $11,299,053.76. The trade was a 4.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 18.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Havemeyer Place LP purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 30.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company's stock.

Wayfair News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Wayfair this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: Wayfair reported adjusted earnings of $0.95 per share versus the roughly $0.90 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $3.52 billion, above expectations of $3.47 billion. Revenue increased 7.5% year over year, supported by stronger U.S. demand and market-share gains. Wayfair Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on U.S. Demand, Market Share Gains

Wayfair reported adjusted earnings of $0.95 per share versus the roughly $0.90 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $3.52 billion, above expectations of $3.47 billion. Revenue increased 7.5% year over year, supported by stronger U.S. demand and market-share gains. Positive Sentiment: U.S. growth and cash flow improved: U.S. revenue rose 8.7%, active customers reached 21.7 million, and free cash flow was reportedly the strongest since 2020. Growth in higher-income customers, specialty brands and Perigold also strengthened the recovery narrative. Wayfair posts strongest U.S. growth since 2020

U.S. revenue rose 8.7%, active customers reached 21.7 million, and free cash flow was reportedly the strongest since 2020. Growth in higher-income customers, specialty brands and Perigold also strengthened the recovery narrative. Positive Sentiment: Management issued constructive guidance: Wayfair projected high-single-digit third-quarter revenue growth and a 6%–7% adjusted EBITDA margin, reinforcing expectations for continued operating improvement. Wayfair projects high single-digit Q3 growth

Wayfair projected high-single-digit third-quarter revenue growth and a 6%–7% adjusted EBITDA margin, reinforcing expectations for continued operating improvement. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts raised price targets: Needham lifted its target to $133 with a Buy rating, Wells Fargo raised its target to $130 and maintained Overweight, and Wedbush increased its target to $125. Wayfair Analysts Boost Their Forecasts

Needham lifted its target to $133 with a Buy rating, Wells Fargo raised its target to $130 and maintained Overweight, and Wedbush increased its target to $125. Neutral Sentiment: BMO raised its target to $115 but kept a Market Perform rating, while RBC raised its target to $92 and maintained Sector Perform—both signaling limited conviction at the current valuation.

BMO raised its target to $115 but kept a Market Perform rating, while RBC raised its target to $92 and maintained Sector Perform—both signaling limited conviction at the current valuation. Negative Sentiment: International revenue declined 1.3%, the company remained unprofitable on a GAAP basis, and a debt-related charge weighed on reported results. After the earnings-driven surge, valuation concerns and profit-taking are likely contributing to the stock’s retreat. Wayfair Q2 debt charge weighs on results

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc NYSE: W is an e-commerce company focused on home furnishings and décor. Through its platform, Wayfair offers a broad assortment of furniture, lighting, home textiles, kitchenware and decorative accessories. The company's portfolio includes flagship sites such as Wayfair.com, as well as specialty retail brands like Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane and Perigold, each catering to distinct design styles and price points.

Founded in 2002 by Niraj Shah and Steve Conine under the name CSN Stores, the business rebranded as Wayfair in 2011 and went public in 2014.

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