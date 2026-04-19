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Value Stocks Worth Watching - April 19th

Written by MarketBeat
April 19, 2026
Invesco QQQ logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat names five Value stocks to watch today: Invesco QQQ (QQQ), SanDisk (SNDK), Intel (INTC), ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM), with QQQ tracking the Nasdaq‑100 and SQQQ providing 3x inverse exposure to the same index.
  • These names had the highest dollar trading volume among Value stocks in recent days; Value stocks are seen as trading below estimated intrinsic worth but can remain undervalued (i.e., value traps), so investors should exercise caution.
  • Interested in Invesco QQQ? Here are five stocks we like better.

Invesco QQQ, Sandisk, Intel, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are the five Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies that appear to be trading below their estimated intrinsic worth, often indicated by low price-to-earnings, price-to-book, or price-to-sales ratios relative to peers. Investors buy them expecting the market will eventually recognize the company's true value and deliver capital appreciation and sometimes higher-than-average dividends, though some "value" stocks can remain undervalued for extended periods (value traps). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QQQ

Sandisk (SNDK)

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNDK

Intel (INTC)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INTC

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Invesco QQQ Right Now?

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While Invesco QQQ currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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