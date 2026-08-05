Wayfair (NYSE:W) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Wayfair (NYSE:W - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $85.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Wedbush's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.41% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Wayfair from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price target on Wayfair in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Wayfair from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Wayfair from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $107.77.

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Wayfair Stock Down 3.3%

W stock opened at $112.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.37 and a 200 day moving average of $81.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of -47.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 2.99. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $55.60 and a 52 week high of $119.98.

Wayfair (NYSE:W - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Wayfair's revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wayfair will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Wayfair

In other news, insider Jon Blotner sold 5,925 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total value of $570,518.25. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 117,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,299,053.76. This represents a 4.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 18.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Havemeyer Place LP acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 30.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Wayfair News

Here are the key news stories impacting Wayfair this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: Wayfair reported adjusted EPS of $0.95 versus the $0.90 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $3.52 billion, above the $3.47 billion forecast. Revenue rose 7.5% year over year, its strongest sequential growth since 2020. Wayfair Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

Wayfair reported adjusted EPS of $0.95 versus the $0.90 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $3.52 billion, above the $3.47 billion forecast. Revenue rose 7.5% year over year, its strongest sequential growth since 2020. Positive Sentiment: U.S. demand accelerated: U.S. net revenue increased 8.7% to approximately $3.1 billion. Management said higher-income shoppers and specialty and luxury brands, including Perigold, helped drive the improvement. High-income shoppers drive revenue gains at Wayfair

U.S. net revenue increased 8.7% to approximately $3.1 billion. Management said higher-income shoppers and specialty and luxury brands, including Perigold, helped drive the improvement. Positive Sentiment: Cash flow and outlook improved: Free cash flow reached its highest level since 2020. Wayfair projected high-single-digit third-quarter revenue growth and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 6%–7%, reinforcing expectations for continued recovery and profitability improvement. Wayfair projects Q3 growth

Free cash flow reached its highest level since 2020. Wayfair projected high-single-digit third-quarter revenue growth and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 6%–7%, reinforcing expectations for continued recovery and profitability improvement. Positive Sentiment: Needham raised its price target to $133 from $83 and maintained a “buy” rating, suggesting further upside based on the recovery story. Needham price target increase

to $133 from $83 and maintained a “buy” rating, suggesting further upside based on the recovery story. Neutral Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets raised its target to $115 from $105 but retained a “market perform” rating, indicating that the analyst views the shares as approximately fairly valued after the rally. Benzinga analyst report

to $115 from $105 but retained a “market perform” rating, indicating that the analyst views the shares as approximately fairly valued after the rally. Negative Sentiment: Results were not uniformly strong: International revenue declined 1.3%, and a debt-related charge contributed to a reported loss. Wayfair also continues to post negative net margins, leaving execution and sustained profitability as key risks. Wayfair swings to loss

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc NYSE: W is an e-commerce company focused on home furnishings and décor. Through its platform, Wayfair offers a broad assortment of furniture, lighting, home textiles, kitchenware and decorative accessories. The company's portfolio includes flagship sites such as Wayfair.com, as well as specialty retail brands like Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane and Perigold, each catering to distinct design styles and price points.

Founded in 2002 by Niraj Shah and Steve Conine under the name CSN Stores, the business rebranded as Wayfair in 2011 and went public in 2014.

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