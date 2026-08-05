Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Wayfair (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair (NYSE:W - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.76% from the stock's current price.

W has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Wayfair in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Wayfair from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $110.27.

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Wayfair Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of W stock traded down $3.78 on Wednesday, reaching $112.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,066,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,803,616. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $55.60 and a 12 month high of $119.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 2.99. The firm's 50-day moving average is $85.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.97.

Wayfair (NYSE:W - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.47 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 2.41%.Wayfair's quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wayfair news, insider Jon Blotner sold 5,925 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total value of $570,518.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 117,344 shares in the company, valued at $11,299,053.76. The trade was a 4.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Corporate insiders own 18.44% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in W. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Piper Sandler & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Havemeyer Place LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 393.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Wayfair this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: Wayfair reported adjusted EPS of $0.95 versus the $0.90 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $3.52 billion, above the $3.47 billion forecast. Revenue rose 7.5% year over year, its strongest sequential growth since 2020. Wayfair Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

Wayfair reported adjusted EPS of $0.95 versus the $0.90 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $3.52 billion, above the $3.47 billion forecast. Revenue rose 7.5% year over year, its strongest sequential growth since 2020. Positive Sentiment: U.S. demand accelerated: U.S. net revenue increased 8.7% to approximately $3.1 billion. Management said higher-income shoppers and specialty and luxury brands, including Perigold, helped drive the improvement. High-income shoppers drive revenue gains at Wayfair

U.S. net revenue increased 8.7% to approximately $3.1 billion. Management said higher-income shoppers and specialty and luxury brands, including Perigold, helped drive the improvement. Positive Sentiment: Cash flow and outlook improved: Free cash flow reached its highest level since 2020. Wayfair projected high-single-digit third-quarter revenue growth and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 6%–7%, reinforcing expectations for continued recovery and profitability improvement. Wayfair projects Q3 growth

Free cash flow reached its highest level since 2020. Wayfair projected high-single-digit third-quarter revenue growth and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 6%–7%, reinforcing expectations for continued recovery and profitability improvement. Positive Sentiment: Needham raised its price target to $133 from $83 and maintained a “buy” rating, suggesting further upside based on the recovery story. Needham price target increase

to $133 from $83 and maintained a “buy” rating, suggesting further upside based on the recovery story. Neutral Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets raised its target to $115 from $105 but retained a “market perform” rating, indicating that the analyst views the shares as approximately fairly valued after the rally. Benzinga analyst report

to $115 from $105 but retained a “market perform” rating, indicating that the analyst views the shares as approximately fairly valued after the rally. Negative Sentiment: Results were not uniformly strong: International revenue declined 1.3%, and a debt-related charge contributed to a reported loss. Wayfair also continues to post negative net margins, leaving execution and sustained profitability as key risks. Wayfair swings to loss

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc NYSE: W is an e-commerce company focused on home furnishings and décor. Through its platform, Wayfair offers a broad assortment of furniture, lighting, home textiles, kitchenware and decorative accessories. The company's portfolio includes flagship sites such as Wayfair.com, as well as specialty retail brands like Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane and Perigold, each catering to distinct design styles and price points.

Founded in 2002 by Niraj Shah and Steve Conine under the name CSN Stores, the business rebranded as Wayfair in 2011 and went public in 2014.

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