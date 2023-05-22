QQQ   337.82 (+0.39%)
AAPL   174.13 (-0.59%)
MSFT   320.63 (+0.72%)
META   252.13 (+2.64%)
GOOGL   125.90 (+2.56%)
AMZN   115.76 (-0.42%)
TSLA   183.50 (+1.87%)
NVDA   312.47 (-0.05%)
NIO   8.72 (+8.05%)
BABA   86.77 (+3.32%)
AMD   106.84 (+0.96%)
T   16.22 (-0.55%)
F   11.49 (-1.37%)
MU   65.68 (-3.65%)
CGC   1.13 (+3.21%)
GE   104.97 (+0.68%)
DIS   90.34 (-1.11%)
AMC   5.00 (-0.60%)
PFE   36.83 (+0.16%)
PYPL   61.79 (+1.43%)
NFLX   371.57 (+1.70%)
QQQ   337.82 (+0.39%)
AAPL   174.13 (-0.59%)
MSFT   320.63 (+0.72%)
META   252.13 (+2.64%)
GOOGL   125.90 (+2.56%)
AMZN   115.76 (-0.42%)
TSLA   183.50 (+1.87%)
NVDA   312.47 (-0.05%)
NIO   8.72 (+8.05%)
BABA   86.77 (+3.32%)
AMD   106.84 (+0.96%)
T   16.22 (-0.55%)
F   11.49 (-1.37%)
MU   65.68 (-3.65%)
CGC   1.13 (+3.21%)
GE   104.97 (+0.68%)
DIS   90.34 (-1.11%)
AMC   5.00 (-0.60%)
PFE   36.83 (+0.16%)
PYPL   61.79 (+1.43%)
NFLX   371.57 (+1.70%)
QQQ   337.82 (+0.39%)
AAPL   174.13 (-0.59%)
MSFT   320.63 (+0.72%)
META   252.13 (+2.64%)
GOOGL   125.90 (+2.56%)
AMZN   115.76 (-0.42%)
TSLA   183.50 (+1.87%)
NVDA   312.47 (-0.05%)
NIO   8.72 (+8.05%)
BABA   86.77 (+3.32%)
AMD   106.84 (+0.96%)
T   16.22 (-0.55%)
F   11.49 (-1.37%)
MU   65.68 (-3.65%)
CGC   1.13 (+3.21%)
GE   104.97 (+0.68%)
DIS   90.34 (-1.11%)
AMC   5.00 (-0.60%)
PFE   36.83 (+0.16%)
PYPL   61.79 (+1.43%)
NFLX   371.57 (+1.70%)
QQQ   337.82 (+0.39%)
AAPL   174.13 (-0.59%)
MSFT   320.63 (+0.72%)
META   252.13 (+2.64%)
GOOGL   125.90 (+2.56%)
AMZN   115.76 (-0.42%)
TSLA   183.50 (+1.87%)
NVDA   312.47 (-0.05%)
NIO   8.72 (+8.05%)
BABA   86.77 (+3.32%)
AMD   106.84 (+0.96%)
T   16.22 (-0.55%)
F   11.49 (-1.37%)
MU   65.68 (-3.65%)
CGC   1.13 (+3.21%)
GE   104.97 (+0.68%)
DIS   90.34 (-1.11%)
AMC   5.00 (-0.60%)
PFE   36.83 (+0.16%)
PYPL   61.79 (+1.43%)
NFLX   371.57 (+1.70%)

Don’t Get Burned By The AI Boom 

Mon., May 22, 2023 | Thomas Hughes

Key Points

  • AI is the next big thing in tech, and it will produce bubbles investors should be wary of. 
  • The industry is expected to grow at a 37% CAGR, but the growth will not be spread evenly among industries. 
  • Software and services are where the money is flowing, and the analysts are most supportive. 
  • 5 stocks we like better than Advanced Micro Devices

AI stocks and graphics

AI is happening. It’s about to change the world and will cause a boom in productivity unlike any we’ve seen. The shift to AI will also cause a boom in the stock market, and investors should be wary. Hype, because that is what it is; the hype about the growth potential is akin to what we’ve seen before.

The Tech Bubble of the 90s aside, since then, we’ve seen the cannabis, EV start-up, and metaverse markets boom and burst to leave early investors wishing they hadn’t bought in. This doesn't mean AI is something to avoid, far from it, but it is essential to understand where the money is going and not chase the market higher.

The Chip Makers Lead The AI Market 

The chip makers are leading the AI market because it takes next-gen chips to power AI. This is helping to sustain the businesses but isn’t producing growth, given the downturn in demand for old-school chips. In this regard, investors should expect the chip makers to remain strong due to the shifting nature of their businesses, but for them, AI is just the next evolution in technology. Once it’s in place, the older businesses will disappear; some may become harvest brands, but AI will mainly become business as usual. There will always be the next technological step, but a breakthrough will only make today’s “next-gen AI technology” obsolete.

NVIDIA NASDAQ: NVDA and Advanced Micro Devices NASDAQ: AMD are leading AI chip makers because of their association with gaming, cryptocurrency mining, and data centers. Their AI products utilize multiple GPUs and chipsets that are powerful enough to handle the massive data loads required for machine learning. NVIDIA is leading the pair higher but may have difficulty reaching a new all-time high, given the 20% decline in YOY earnings and the outlook for next year. Growth will return for NVDA, but it won’t set a record; the analysts have been driving the stock higher, but it’s exceeded the consensus estimate and will need another catalyst to move higher. AMD has a similar outlook so it may close the price gap. 

NVDA stock price chart

AI WIll Grow At A 37% CAGR For The Next 7 Years 

AI will grow at a 37% CAGR for the next 7 years, but the growth will not be spread evenly across segments. The hardware segment, including the chipmakers, will grow slowly and be the smallest part of the market. The AI software and services segments will grow faster, accounting for more than ⅔ of the total market. That means names like Microsoft NASDAQ: MSFT, Alphabet NASDAQ: GOOG, and Amazon NASDAQ: AMZN, which already dominate the software and services markets, will continue to do so. They already embed AI into services, and the shift will only accelerate. This will help them achieve greater internal efficiency while aiding clients to do the same. 

The analysts support these names as well and see more upside potential. Amazon’s consensus target is about 22% above the current price action, and the analysts support the market if they are not leading it higher. Google is also a Moderate Buy with a price target that assumes some upside, although its consensus has been falling. Microsoft may be the best choice in 2023, with analysts raising their price targets and leading the market higher. Microsoft is the only 1 to pay a dividend. 

MSFT stock chart

Salesforce Is A Top AI Service Provider? 

Salesforce.com NYSE: CRM, the leader in cloud-based customer relationship management software and services, is a top AI service provider. The company offers a variety of AI-powered tools to help clients manage and access their data. Shoe Carnival NASDAQ: SCVL is one of the company’s success stories; Salesforce.com help it to unlock margin via a highly successful reward program. The analysts also support CRM shares and have that market in a reversal

Salesforce stock chart

Should you invest $1,000 in Advanced Micro Devices right now?

Before you consider Advanced Micro Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Advanced Micro Devices wasn't on the list.

While Advanced Micro Devices currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

20 Stocks to Sell Now

MarketBeat has just released its list of 20 stocks that Wall Street analysts hate. These companies may appear to have good fundamentals, but top analysts smell something seriously rotten. Are any of these companies lurking around your portfolio? Find out by entering your email address below.

Get This Free Report
20 Stocks to Sell Now Cover

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Shoe Carnival (SCVL)
2.4163 of 5 stars		$22.37+0.3%1.79%5.65HoldN/A
Salesforce (CRM)
2.3978 of 5 stars		$210.310.0%N/A1,001.52Moderate Buy$211.35
Amazon.com (AMZN)
2.6268 of 5 stars		$115.34-0.8%N/A274.62Moderate Buy$143.12
Microsoft (MSFT)
2.6471 of 5 stars		$320.24+0.6%0.85%34.70Moderate Buy$323.28
Alphabet (GOOG)
2.1987 of 5 stars		$125.84+2.1%N/A28.03Moderate Buy$132.80
NVIDIA (NVDA)
2.5648 of 5 stars		$307.72-1.6%0.05%176.85Moderate Buy$270.97
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)
2.3796 of 5 stars		$103.90-1.8%N/A451.74Moderate Buy$96.31
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Thomas Hughes

About Thomas Hughes

Contributing Author: Technical and Fundamental Analysis

Thomas got his start with the markets while working as a Chef. In 2005 a chance invitation to attend the seminar “How To Buy And Sell Your Own Stocks” altered his worldview. Soon trading and stocks consumed his every waking moment to the point of excluding all else. Thomas now enjoys a much different lifestyle engaged in his true passion, uncovering great investments.
Contact Thomas Hughes via email at tmhughes.writeon@gmail.com.
Stocks Set to Rally this Summer

Stocks Set to Rally this Summer

In this video, we share our top stock picks for the summer and into the fall for investors looking to capitalize on the potential summer rally.

Related Videos

Fed Signals Pause, Stocks to Watch Now
Fed Signals Pause, Stocks to Watch Now
Google Stock Concerned About AI? Should You Be Too?
Google Stock Concerned About AI? Should You Be Too?
NVIDIA Stock Confirms Reversal Headed Higher?
NVIDIA Stock Confirms Reversal Headed Higher?

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines:

My Account -