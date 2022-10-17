Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?

$200 OFF
MarketBeat All Access
Get 30 days free. Save 50% your first year.
  •  days
  •  Hours
  •  Minutes
  •  Seconds
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,665.78
DOW   30,333.59
QQQ   269.11
8 Ways Coaching — Whether It's Business or Personal — Can Change Your Life
This Skill Could Change The Way You Trade! (Ad)pixel
This Is Why Mullen Automotive Jumped 50% In One Day 
AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
This Skill Could Change The Way You Trade! (Ad)pixel
Kinder Morgan Results Benefit From Geopolitical Tailwinds
Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
$2 Coin could explode in Crypto’s 3rd Shock Wave by November 1st (Ad)pixel
Can Molina Healthcare Sustain Its Market-Beating Rally?
UK's Liz Truss quits after turmoil obliterated her authority
S&P 500   3,665.78
DOW   30,333.59
QQQ   269.11
8 Ways Coaching — Whether It's Business or Personal — Can Change Your Life
This Skill Could Change The Way You Trade! (Ad)pixel
This Is Why Mullen Automotive Jumped 50% In One Day 
AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
This Skill Could Change The Way You Trade! (Ad)pixel
Kinder Morgan Results Benefit From Geopolitical Tailwinds
Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
$2 Coin could explode in Crypto’s 3rd Shock Wave by November 1st (Ad)pixel
Can Molina Healthcare Sustain Its Market-Beating Rally?
UK's Liz Truss quits after turmoil obliterated her authority
S&P 500   3,665.78
DOW   30,333.59
QQQ   269.11
8 Ways Coaching — Whether It's Business or Personal — Can Change Your Life
This Skill Could Change The Way You Trade! (Ad)pixel
This Is Why Mullen Automotive Jumped 50% In One Day 
AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
This Skill Could Change The Way You Trade! (Ad)pixel
Kinder Morgan Results Benefit From Geopolitical Tailwinds
Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
$2 Coin could explode in Crypto’s 3rd Shock Wave by November 1st (Ad)pixel
Can Molina Healthcare Sustain Its Market-Beating Rally?
UK's Liz Truss quits after turmoil obliterated her authority
S&P 500   3,665.78
DOW   30,333.59
QQQ   269.11
8 Ways Coaching — Whether It's Business or Personal — Can Change Your Life
This Skill Could Change The Way You Trade! (Ad)pixel
This Is Why Mullen Automotive Jumped 50% In One Day 
AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
This Skill Could Change The Way You Trade! (Ad)pixel
Kinder Morgan Results Benefit From Geopolitical Tailwinds
Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
$2 Coin could explode in Crypto’s 3rd Shock Wave by November 1st (Ad)pixel
Can Molina Healthcare Sustain Its Market-Beating Rally?
UK's Liz Truss quits after turmoil obliterated her authority

Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?

Fri., October 21, 2022 | Jea Yu

Key Points

  • Mondelez is the world’s #1 biscuit company and #2 chocolate maker
  • Snacks and candies are a durable business in both economic booms and recessions
  • The Clif Bar acquisition complements its snack bars business generating over $1 billion in total sales 
  • Shares trade at 19.7X forward earnings paying a 2.7% annual dividend yield
Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock? Snack food giant Mondelez International (NASDAQ: MDLZ) stock is trading down (-13%) for the year faring better than the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA: SPY) which has fallen (-25%), respectively. Mondelez is the world’s top seller of cookie biscuits and the 3rd largest chocolate maker ahead of #5 Hershey (NYSE: HSY). It sells snacks in over 150 countries under 35+ brands including Chips Ahoy, Original Philadelphia, Marabou, Sour Patch, Ritz, Wheat Thins, Triscuit, and Aspen Gold. Its acquisition of Clif Bar will bolster its snack bar business into a multi-billion dollar franchise. The Company was formerly known as Kraft Foods and spun-off in 2012 from Kraft Heinz (NYSE: KHC). Mondelez owns popular snack brands including Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates, Oreo, belVita and LU biscuits and Trident gums. High raw material and transport cost inflation took an impact on margins despite price hikes. Developed markets are showing a softening from weakening consumer confidence but emerging markets remain strong. Its line of comfort and low-cost snack food revenues remain resilient despite economic headwinds or seasonality. It’s a competitor to packaged foods behemoths like  Conagra Foods (NYSE: CAG), Hormel (NYSE: HRL), Lamb Weston (NYSE: LW), and Campbell Soup (NYSE: CPB) without competing for the same shelf space in retailers and grocers like Target (NYSE: TGT), Walmart (NYSE: WMT), Walgreens (NYSE: WBA), and Kroger (NYSE: KR). The popularity of its name-brand snacks and candies provides a deep moat against generic and private-label knock offs.  

The Profit Machine

On July 28, 2022, Mondelez released its fiscal second-quarter 2022 results for the quarter ending June 2022. The Company reported an earnings-per-share (EPS) profit of $0.67 excluding non-recurring items beating $0.64 consensus analyst estimates by $0.03. Net revenues climbed 9.5% year-over-year (YoY) to $7.27 billion beating consensus analyst estimates for $6.8 billion for the quarter. Organic net revenues rose 13.1% with an underlying volume/mix of 5.1%.  The Company returned $2.5 billion to shareholders in the first half of 2022. The Company raised its dividend to $0.385 per share. Mondelez will acquire Clif Bar, a maker of protein snack bars. The Company sees organic net revenue growth of 8% for the full-year 2022.


Growth and Resilience

Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put commented, “Our chocolate and biscuit businesses continue to demonstrate strong volume growth and pricing resilience across both developed and emerging markets. These results combined with ongoing cost discipline, simplification, and revenue growth management are delivering robust profit dollar growth and strong cash flow, enabling us to increase our dividend by 10 percent.” The acquisition of Clif Bar will enable Mondelez to create a billion-dollar snack bar business with domestic and international expansion opportunities.

Navigating Headwinds

Mondelez presented its solutions for tackling headwinds like inflation, supply chain and a strong U.S. dollar. Inflation spurred by the pandemic is accelerating input costs including energy, transportation, packaging, wheat, dairy and edible oils. The Company is taking price actions across key markets to mitigate inflationary pressures. They are now 85% hedged for the rest of 2022 near fully hedged in key areas. Supply chain volatility is being felt mainly in the U.S. from trucking and container supply lagging demand and labor shortages at third-party suppliers. The Company is improving its manufacturing and warehouse capacity, implementing new measures to support retention, and prioritizing key SKUs. To mitigate the strong U.S. dollar versus the euro and pound sterling, the Company is hedging currencies and net investments. Its packaged brands have a long shelf life and are cheap, which further help sustain sales even through recessions.

Clif Bar Acquisition

The Clif Bar acquisition has many benefits including entering the U.S. protein and energy bar market as the #1 player. Clif is the leader in the fastest growing segment of protein and energy. The global snack bar market is growing at 5% annually beyond $16 billion. It currently has over $800 million in annual sales with expansion opportunities outside the U.S. The acquisition is complementary to its existing snack bar brands Perfect Snacks and Enjoy Life and will generate significant cost synergies in manufacturing and packaging.

Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?

Here’s What the Charts Say

Using the rifle charts on the weekly and daily time frames provides a bird’s eye view of the landscape for MDLZ stock. The weekly rifle chart downtrend has a falling 5-period moving average (MA) resistance that also overlaps the $57.38 Fibonacci (fib) level. The weekly 200-period MA is slowly rising at $56.97. The weekly lower Bollinger Bands (BBs) sit at $53.81. The weekly market structure low (MSL) buy triggered sits at $57.93. The daily rifle chart is attempting a breakout as the daily 5-period MA rises at $56.78 to cross over the 15-period MA at $56.79 as the stochastic rises to the 40-band. The daily 50-period MA sits at $60.74. The daily upper BBs sit at $61.62 and daily lower BBs sit at $53.43. Attractive pullback levels sit at the $56.71, $56.29, $54.82 fib, $53.27 fib, $52.51 fib, $50.64, and the $49.61 fib level.

Should you invest $1,000 in Mondelez International right now?

Before you consider Mondelez International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mondelez International wasn't on the list.

While Mondelez International currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Mondelez International (MDLZ)
3.1095 of 5 stars		$56.91-1.4%2.71%20.69Buy$71.14
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)N/A$365.41-0.8%1.69%N/AHoldN/A
Kraft Heinz (KHC)
2.3398 of 5 stars		$35.34-2.6%4.53%28.97Hold$41.00
Hershey (HSY)
1.9451 of 5 stars		$224.74-0.7%1.84%28.59Moderate Buy$221.94
Conagra Brands (CAG)
2.1774 of 5 stars		$34.36-1.6%3.84%28.87Hold$35.14
Lamb Weston (LW)
2.2847 of 5 stars		$82.68-1.4%1.19%29.85Moderate Buy$88.20
Hormel Foods (HRL)
2.0025 of 5 stars		$44.89-2.7%2.32%24.53Hold$48.00
Target (TGT)
3.4271 of 5 stars		$154.40-0.6%2.80%17.55Moderate Buy$194.22
Walmart (WMT)
3.0072 of 5 stars		$134.09+0.2%1.67%26.76Moderate Buy$151.93
Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)
2.8581 of 5 stars		$33.36-0.1%5.76%6.67Hold$41.69
Kroger (KR)
3.035 of 5 stars		$42.17-1.8%2.47%12.82Hold$52.00
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Jea Yu

About Jea Yu

Contributing Author: Trading Strategies

With over 20 years of active participation and analysis of the US equities, options and futures markets, Mr. Yu brings fresh insights into the workings of the financial markets. He has published four books by esteemed publishers McGraw-Hill, John Wiley & Sons, Marketplace Books and Bloomberg Press. His brainchild, the Underground Trader, was voted Forbes Best of the Web for four consecutive years under the active trader category. He has been a featured speaker all over the country at various expos and seminars who enjoys a standing-room-only reception in the largest convention halls from New York to Las Vegas. He has been quoted and featured in USA Today, Wall Street Journal, Traders Magazine and the Financial Times and various trade publications like Stocks & Commodities, Active Trader and Online Investor. Mr. Yu has a B.A. in Liberal Arts and minor in Business Administration from the University of Maryland.
Contact Jea Yu via email at JeaYu21@gmail.com.
Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastGoogle, Amazon and Tesla, Why These 3 Big Stocks Are Likely to Move Higher

Jason Brown presents a strong bull case for the future of each of these stocks, regardless of the current market downturn.

Listen Now to Google, Amazon and Tesla, Why These 3 Big Stocks Are Likely to Move Higher

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.