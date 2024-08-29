Free Trial
Salesforce Beats Earnings, Raises Full-Year Profit Outlook

Jeffrey Neal Johnson
Written by Jeffrey Neal Johnson | Reviewed by Don Miller
August 29, 2024
Salesforce building. Salesforce intends to continue its investment in integration software, customer data and SMBs.

Key Points

  • Salesforce exceeded analyst expectations for its second-quarter earnings, posting strong revenue and EPS growth.
  • The company maintained its full-year revenue outlook and raised its EPS guidance, signaling confidence in its growth trajectory.
  • Salesforce highlighted its commitment to AI innovation with the Agentforce platform, emphasizing its strategic focus on this technology.
  5 stocks we like better than Salesforce

Salesforce NYSE: CRM is a leading cloud software and technical sector player. Salesforce’s earnings report for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 (Q2 FY2025) was recently released, and the results topped Salesforce’s analyst community’s expectations, sending Salesforce stock higher in after-hours trading. The company exceeded revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates and, most importantly, maintained its full-year revenue outlook, a positive development that boosted investor confidence.

The report also saw the announcement that the company’s CFO, Amy Weaver, had stepped down from her roles as president and CFO. While this transition adds a degree of uncertainty, the company is confident in its search for a qualified replacement, and Weaver will stay as an advisor.

A Second-Quarter Success Story

Salesforce’s financial report release posted $9.33 billion in revenue for the second quarter, representing an 8% year-over-year increase. This exceeded analyst expectations, which had predicted $9.21 billion in revenue for the quarter. The company's subscription and support business, a key driver of growth, generated $8.76 billion in revenue, up 9% from the same period in the prior year. The strength of Salesforce’s subscription and support revenue stream is a testament to its recurring revenue model and ability to retain customers. This is particularly attractive to investors, as it indicates a predictable revenue stream that provides a level of certainty in a volatile market.

The company also reported net income of $1.43 billion, or $1.47 per share, which surpasses analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion, or $1.28 per share, in the same quarter a year ago. These figures demonstrate a significant improvement in Salesforce's profitability, a key indicator of a company’s financial health and ability to generate value for its shareholders.


Salesforce Makes a Margin Move

Salesforce's second-quarter earnings report showcased the company’s commitment to margin expansion, a move many investors were keeping a close eye on following the company’s disappointing first-quarter results. Salesforce reached a record-high GAAP operating margin of 19.1% for the quarter, a significant increase from 17.2% in the previous year. This demonstrates Salesforce’s ability to increase profitability while continuing to drive growth, a crucial combination for investors seeking a balance of growth and returns.

It’s also worth noting that Salesforce's non-GAAP operating margin reached 33.7% for the quarter, reflecting further strength in its core operations. Non-GAAP metrics exclude items fluctuating from quarter to quarter, such as stock-based compensation expenses. This provides a clearer picture of a company’s underlying business performance and profitability. Analysts often use non-GAAP metrics to compare companies more consistently, as they remove the effects of these one-time or non-recurring factors.

Agentforce: The Power of AI

The earnings report also highlighted the company’s commitment to artificial intelligence (AI) innovation and the potential of its Agentforce AI platform. Agentforce is at the heart of Salesforce’s strategy to revolutionize enterprise software by empowering customers to achieve success through a collaboration between humans and autonomous AI agents.

These agents work alongside human teams, augmenting their capabilities and driving greater efficiency. Agentforce leverages Salesforce's vast data and its expertise in AI to provide businesses with intelligent solutions that improve customer experiences, enhance productivity, and drive revenue growth.

Salesforce’s commitment to AI is a strategic imperative. By investing heavily in AI, Salesforce aims to stay ahead of the curve in a rapidly evolving technology terrain. This focus on innovation is attractive to investors seeking companies positioned to capitalize on future trends and maintain their competitive edge in the long term.

Full-Year Outlook: A Positive Signal

Despite some analysts expecting a cut to its full-year revenue guidance, Salesforce maintained its outlook of $37.7 billion to $38 billion for fiscal 2025. This demonstrates Salesforce’s confidence in its ability to deliver on its growth projections. The company also increased its EPS projection to between $6.05 and $6.13, which reflects a more optimistic outlook for profitability.

The company’s updated operating cash flow growth guidance of 23% to 25% provides further evidence of its strong commitment to cash generation. Cash flow is crucial for a company’s sustainability and growth, and a strong outlook on this metric is a positive signal for investors.

Navigating a CFO Transition

Salesforce’s earnings report also included the announcement of CFO Amy Weaver’s decision to resign as CFO and president. Weaver, who joined Salesforce as general counsel in 2013, played a critical role in the company’s success over the past decade. She’s been a key figure in Salesforce’s transformation, overseeing its financial operations and contributing significantly to its margin expansion and operational excellence.

Weaver will remain CFO until a successor is found and will continue advising the company. This ensures a smooth transition, as Weaver’s experience and expertise will be available to guide the company during this period. The search for a new CFO is underway, with internal and external candidates under consideration.

A Positive Outlook for Salesforce

Salesforce’s second-quarter earnings report provides a positive picture for the company. The company exceeded analyst expectations, demonstrated a solid commitment to margin expansion, and maintained its full-year revenue outlook.

The company’s focus on AI innovation through its Agentforce platform is a key growth driver and is attracting investor interest. While the CFO transition adds a degree of uncertainty, Salesforce’s focus on finding a qualified replacement and Weaver’s continued involvement as an advisor suggest that the company is well-positioned to navigate this change smoothly.

Overall, Salesforce’s recent performance and its commitment to innovation make it a company worth watching for investors seeking growth and value in the cloud software industry.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Search Headlines