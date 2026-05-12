Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Hits New 12-Month High - What's Next?

Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $422.88 and last traded at $422.73, with a volume of 3791663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $416.52.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $387.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $365.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $370.69.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ADI

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.5%

The firm has a market cap of $206.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. The business's fifty day moving average price is $347.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.49%. Analog Devices's revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from Analog Devices's previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Analog Devices's payout ratio is 80.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.91, for a total value of $3,979,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 187,538 shares in the company, valued at $74,623,245.58. This trade represents a 5.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.02, for a total transaction of $1,515,922.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,740 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,434.80. This trade represents a 22.17% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 24,199 shares of company stock worth $8,676,423 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 160,374 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $51,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $718,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 4,656 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 92,666 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $29,481,000 after acquiring an additional 44,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 1,573.3% in the 1st quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 753 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company's stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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