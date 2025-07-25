Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Research - July 25th

ServiceNow, Super Micro Computer, Salesforce, SoundHound AI, and Snowflake are the five Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves developing, producing, or deploying AI technologies—such as machine learning software, neural-network hardware, data analytics platforms, or AI-enabled services. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the growth potential and innovation trends driving automation, pattern recognition, and intelligent decision-making across industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $22.29 on Friday, reaching $973.89. 985,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,689,710. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $678.66 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $201.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company's 50-day moving average is $1,001.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $953.76.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of SMCI traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.71. 13,105,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,123,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 3.95. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $73.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.77.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

NYSE CRM traded up $2.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $269.86. 1,737,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,134,814. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $230.00 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $257.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.66.

SoundHound AI (SOUN)

SoundHound AI, Inc. develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Shares of SOUN traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.80. The company had a trading volume of 25,923,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,825,289. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 2.59. SoundHound AI has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $24.98. The company's 50-day moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average is $10.80.

Snowflake (SNOW)

Snowflake Inc. provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Shares of Snowflake stock traded up $5.50 on Friday, hitting $220.52. 1,333,938 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,102,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Snowflake has a one year low of $107.13 and a one year high of $226.60. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $210.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.62 billion, a PE ratio of -52.41 and a beta of 1.22.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

