Banco Santander Brasil (BSBR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.2080 per share and revenue of $4.1106 billion for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

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Banco Santander Brasil Price Performance

BSBR stock opened at $6.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average of $6.14. Banco Santander Brasil has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $7.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

Banco Santander Brasil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.1064 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jean Paulo Kambourakis sold 36,721 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $216,286.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,623 shares of the company's stock, valued at $186,259.47. This trade represents a 53.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eduardo Alvarez Garrido sold 16,500 shares of Banco Santander Brasil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $98,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 32,201 shares of the company's stock, valued at $191,595.95. This represents a 33.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,105 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,422. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander Brasil

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSBR. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 232,826 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in Banco Santander Brasil by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 31,805 shares of the bank's stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 20,672 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander Brasil during the 4th quarter worth about $9,772,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Banco Santander Brasil by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 36,090 shares of the bank's stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander Brasil in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Banco Santander Brasil from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings lowered Banco Santander Brasil from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Banco Santander Brasil

Banco Santander Brasil Company Profile

Banco Santander Brasil SA is the Brazilian unit of Spain-based Grupo Santander and one of the country's major commercial banks. Headquartered in São Paulo, the bank serves a broad client base across Brazil through an integrated network of branches, ATMs and digital channels. Its shares are represented abroad via American Depositary Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker BSBR.

The bank offers a full range of financial products and services for retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and corporate clients.

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