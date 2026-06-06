Vestcor Inc Sells 10,133 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Vestcor Inc reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,353 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 10,133 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc's holdings in Amgen were worth $6,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Erste Group Bank restated a "hold" rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "hold" rating and a $366.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $432.00 to $427.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Amgen from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $410.00 to $390.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $353.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Amgen

Amgen Stock Up 1.2%

AMGN stock opened at $349.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $188.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm's fifty day moving average is $341.35 and its 200 day moving average is $345.47. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $267.83 and a one year high of $391.29.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 137.41%. The firm's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.90 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 22.38 EPS for the current year.

Amgen News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amgen received European Commission marketing authorization for IMDYLLTRA® (tarlatamab) as a monotherapy for adults with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, expanding a key oncology product into the European market and improving the drug’s commercial outlook. Article Title

Amgen received European Commission marketing authorization for as a monotherapy for adults with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, expanding a key oncology product into the European market and improving the drug’s commercial outlook. Positive Sentiment: Amgen also showed fresh momentum in autoimmune therapies, with new Phase 3 and real-world data on UPLIZNA and TAVNEOS presented at EULAR 2026, which supports the company’s growing presence in high-value specialty medicine niches. Article Title

Amgen also showed fresh momentum in autoimmune therapies, with new Phase 3 and real-world data on and presented at EULAR 2026, which supports the company’s growing presence in high-value specialty medicine niches. Positive Sentiment: One analyst note upgraded Amgen to a cautious Buy, citing improved fundamentals, a diversified pipeline, and growth drivers such as Imdelltra, Uplizna, Tepezza, and Repatha. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total transaction of $400,454.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,023.57. This trade represents a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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