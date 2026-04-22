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BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Trading Up 2.2% - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Up 2.2% — BP PLC 9% preferred shares rose to GBX 164 mid‑day from GBX 160.50, but volume was extremely low at about 132 shares, roughly a 98% drop versus the average daily volume.
  • The stock is essentially trading flat with a 50‑day moving average of GBX 163.81 and a 200‑day average of GBX 164.26, and it shows an unusual valuation profile with a market cap of £32.82 billion and a PE ratio of -2.29.
  • Liquidity and leverage metrics show a current ratio of 1.24 and quick ratio of 0.62 alongside a high debt‑to‑equity of 79.91, indicating limited short‑term liquidity and significant leverage.
  • Interested in BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares? Here are five stocks we like better.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B - Get Free Report)'s share price were up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 164 and last traded at GBX 164. Approximately 132 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160.50.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Stock Performance

The business's 50-day moving average price is GBX 163.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 164.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.91. The stock has a market cap of £32.82 billion, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.49.

About BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares

(Get Free Report)

We deliver energy products and services to our customers around the world, and we plan to do so increasingly in ways that we believe will help drive the transition to a lower carbon future. We have operations in Europe, North and South America, Australasia, Asia and Africa.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Right Now?

Before you consider BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares, you'll want to hear this.

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While BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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