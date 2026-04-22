BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Trading Up 2.2% - Should You Buy?

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BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Stock Performance

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares ( LON:BP.B Get Free Report )'s share price were up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 164 and last traded at GBX 164. Approximately 132 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160.50.

The business's 50-day moving average price is GBX 163.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 164.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.91. The stock has a market cap of £32.82 billion, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.49.

About BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares

We deliver energy products and services to our customers around the world, and we plan to do so increasingly in ways that we believe will help drive the transition to a lower carbon future. We have operations in Europe, North and South America, Australasia, Asia and Africa.

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