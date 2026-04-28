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Ecommerce Stocks To Watch Now - April 28th

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Walmart logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener flagged Walmart (WMT), GameStop (GME), and GigaCloud Technology (GCT) as the Ecommerce stocks to watch, based on the highest dollar trading volume among Ecommerce names in recent days.
  • Walmart is a global omnichannel retailer with ecommerce platforms including Flipkart and PhonePe; GameStop is a specialty gaming retailer selling new and pre-owned products through stores and ecommerce; GigaCloud provides a B2B cross-border marketplace and logistics for large-parcel merchandise.
  • The article notes ecommerce stocks offer exposure to digital-shopping and payments growth but carry risks from intense competition, shifting consumer preferences, and technological or regulatory headwinds, so investors should consider liquidity and volatility.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Walmart.

Walmart, GameStop, and GigaCloud Technology are the three Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is selling goods or services online or providing the platforms, payment, logistics, or software that enable online commerce. For investors, they offer exposure to growth in digital shopping and payments but carry risks from intense competition, changing consumer preferences, and technological or regulatory shifts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GME

GigaCloud Technology (GCT)

GigaCloud Technology Inc. provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GCT

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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