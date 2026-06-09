1,653 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Bought by Swan Global Investments LLC

Swan Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,653 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Key Capital Management INC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 269.2% during the 4th quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial set a $478.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seaport Research Partners raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $430.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $419.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $490.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $364.09 and a 200-day moving average of $266.99. The company has a market cap of $799.53 billion, a PE ratio of 160.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.50. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $115.06 and a one year high of $546.44.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.51, for a total value of $55,688,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,021,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,286,223.49. This trade represents a 3.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total value of $8,406,691.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 324,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $140,000,947.80. This represents a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 339,532 shares of company stock worth $119,504,341 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

See Also

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