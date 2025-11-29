2,000 Shares in Reddit Inc. $RDDT Bought by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT - Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDDT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Reddit by 880.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 94,676 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,255,000 after purchasing an additional 85,020 shares in the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in shares of Reddit during the 1st quarter worth $473,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Reddit by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,907,495 shares of the company's stock worth $200,096,000 after buying an additional 944,847 shares during the last quarter. Greycroft LP boosted its stake in Reddit by 109.1% in the first quarter. Greycroft LP now owns 11,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Think Investments LP grew its position in Reddit by 10.3% in the first quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 268,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,113,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Reddit alerts: Sign Up

Reddit Stock Up 4.5%

Shares of Reddit stock opened at $216.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.14. Reddit Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.75 and a twelve month high of $282.95. The company's fifty day moving average is $206.20 and its 200 day moving average is $182.54.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $584.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.65 million. Reddit had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 18.33%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Reddit has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reddit news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 18,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.81, for a total transaction of $3,506,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 485,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,669,477.98. This trade represents a 3.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 63,427 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total transaction of $12,223,651.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,184,528 shares in the company, valued at $228,282,236.16. This trade represents a 5.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 406,370 shares of company stock valued at $85,827,004 over the last three months. Insiders own 34.25% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital set a $210.00 target price on shares of Reddit in a report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of Reddit in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Reddit to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Reddit in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Reddit from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reddit has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $226.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RDDT

About Reddit

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Reddit, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Reddit wasn't on the list.

While Reddit currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here