71,360 Shares in F5, Inc. $FFIV Purchased by Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP

Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 71,360 shares of the network technology company's stock, valued at approximately $18,215,000. F5 makes up 3.2% of Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP owned 0.13% of F5 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in F5 during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of F5 by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 107 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in F5 by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 153 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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F5 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $396.81 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $350.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.96. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $223.76 and a one year high of $411.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.04.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.43. F5 had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $811.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $783.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. F5 has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.910-4.030 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.250-16.550 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on FFIV shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of F5 from $356.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on F5 from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings raised F5 from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of F5 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on F5 from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $382.67.

View Our Latest Report on F5

Insider Activity

In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 6,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.19, for a total transaction of $2,171,178.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,832 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,295,158.08. The trade was a 22.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Edward Cooper Werner sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,400. The trade was a 86.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,579 shares of company stock worth $7,836,860. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F5 Profile

F5 Inc NASDAQ: FFIV specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company's core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5's product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

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